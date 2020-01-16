WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $109,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 5,606,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,889,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

