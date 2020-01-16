X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading 0.1% Higher

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.40, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1338 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

