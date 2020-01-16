XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares rose 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 6,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 95,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 213.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

