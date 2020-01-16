XYO (XYO) Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. In the last week, XYO has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $3,369.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, BitMart, YoBit, LATOKEN, KuCoin, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

