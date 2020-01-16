Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $126,160.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50.

On Monday, October 21st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $126,600.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

