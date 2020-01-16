Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

YNDX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

YNDX stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 255,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,201. Yandex has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

