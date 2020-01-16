Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
YNDX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.
YNDX stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 255,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,201. Yandex has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
