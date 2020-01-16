Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). J C Penney posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JCP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 14,701,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,287,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $245.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J C Penney by 80.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of J C Penney by 9.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 16,228,707 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

