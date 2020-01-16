Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Mammoth Energy Services posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 145%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In related news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

