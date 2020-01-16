Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.45. 1,274,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,204 shares of company stock worth $4,211,979 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

