Zacks: Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Bruker reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 447,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.