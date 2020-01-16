Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.05 Million

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report sales of $692.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.41 million to $700.17 million. Donaldson reported sales of $703.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after acquiring an additional 48,713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 565,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.07. 2,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,569. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.