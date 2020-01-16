Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.60 EPS

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 259.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 657,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

