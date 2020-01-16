Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will post ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Internap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.71). Internap reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million.

INAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of INAP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 369,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,740. Internap has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INAP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Internap by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Internap by 900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Internap by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

