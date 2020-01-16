Zacks: Brokerages Expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. AlarmCom reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.82. 548,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,673. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

