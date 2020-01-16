Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $294.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.33 million and the lowest is $287.08 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $297.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. 2,598,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,791. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.62%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

