Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

