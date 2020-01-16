Zacks: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

