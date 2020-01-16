Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Hold

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,662 shares of company stock worth $6,278,310. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $4,562,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 232.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $31,723,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 64.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

