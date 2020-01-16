Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Compugen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.42.

CGEN opened at $5.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Compugen has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.74.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Compugen by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

