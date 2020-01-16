Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $579.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $1,883,334. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

