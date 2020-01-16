Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Hold

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,880,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.35 million and a PE ratio of 55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

