Zacks: Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Itamar Medical an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

