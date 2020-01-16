Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZAYO. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $343,896.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,189.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,442 shares of company stock worth $1,810,448 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.73. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

