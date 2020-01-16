Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. Zeusshield has a market cap of $482,194.00 and approximately $20,719.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.13 or 0.03567293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00193685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.