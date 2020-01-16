Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $148.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,264. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.