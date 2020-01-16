Zipper (ZIP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Zipper has a market cap of $1.80 million and $1.07 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. In the last week, Zipper has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.