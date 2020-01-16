Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $33.91. 552,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 661,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Zumiez by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

