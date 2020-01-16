Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $37.00 at Pivotal Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 7,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,782 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,870 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

