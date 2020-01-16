Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

