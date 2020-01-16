Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. Zumiez also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.38 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,637. The company has a market capitalization of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.