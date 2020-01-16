Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 485,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
ZYME stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.34. 8,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.52. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.
