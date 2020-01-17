-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,519 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5,238.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

