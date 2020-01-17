$0.04 EPS Expected for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Cott posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cott.

Get Cott alerts:

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

COT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Cott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cott by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Cott by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COT opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 0.89. Cott has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cott (COT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.