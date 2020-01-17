$0.12 EPS Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 22,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,214. The company has a market capitalization of $825.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

