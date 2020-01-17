-$0.18 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $357.00 million, a P/E ratio of -46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

