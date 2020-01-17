$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

ERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,800,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $207,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after buying an additional 454,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,464. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

