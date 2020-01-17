$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.64. 804,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,500. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

