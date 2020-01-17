$0.36 EPS Expected for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 47.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 24,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. PNM Resources has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
