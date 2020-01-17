$0.36 EPS Expected for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 47.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 24,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. PNM Resources has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

