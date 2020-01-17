-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 4,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $121,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

