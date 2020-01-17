-$0.41 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 925%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after buying an additional 1,302,984 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 887,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $9,870,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 733,883 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.