-$0.55 EPS Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of ACOR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 593,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 898.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 240,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 216,600 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 136.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.