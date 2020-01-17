-$0.55 EPS Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of ACOR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 593,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 898.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 240,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 216,600 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 136.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.