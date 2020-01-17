$0.77 EPS Expected for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

BATRK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 95,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.90 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 750.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

