0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $674,767.00 and approximately $859,898.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 87.6% higher against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.65 or 0.06032283 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127432 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001155 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,627,400 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

