$12.80 Million in Sales Expected for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce $12.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Chromadex posted sales of $9.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year sales of $46.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.05 million, with estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $68.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

CDXC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.46. 180,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

