$144.97 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $144.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.60 million and the lowest is $143.30 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $572.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $587.27 million, with estimates ranging from $580.70 million to $593.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 33.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 86.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

