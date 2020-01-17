1,500 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 2,531,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after buying an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after buying an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after buying an additional 6,974,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after buying an additional 1,438,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,966. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

