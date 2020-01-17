$154.78 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report sales of $154.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.19 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $137.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $608.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.62 million to $618.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $663.34 million, with estimates ranging from $626.77 million to $699.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $91.81. 54,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $702.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

