$172.88 Million in Sales Expected for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report sales of $172.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.40 million. CommVault Systems posted sales of $184.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $680.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.50 million to $681.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $704.38 million, with estimates ranging from $693.10 million to $719.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $46.89. 420,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

In related news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

