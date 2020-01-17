180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $606,513,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total value of $23,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.59. 294,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

