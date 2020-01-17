180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 97,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $183.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.